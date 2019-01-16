25 Indian institutions in top 200 of the global education rankings 2019, Indian Institute of Science tops Indian list

Updated: January 16, 2019 4:29 PM

Mainland China with 72 institutions remains the most represented country in the annual listing, claiming 4 of the table’s top 5 positions.

The 2019 table presents a mixed picture for India, with several new entrants and a steep rise in rankings along with several institutions that drop back.

India made a giant leap in the World Education rankings for emerging countries as data released by the Times Higher Education (THE) on Tuesday showed 25 Indian institutions figure among the top 200 in the 2019 ranking. The numbers are seven more than what had figured in last year’s table, the data showed.

According to the rankings of the Times Higher Education Emerging Economies University, the Indian Institute of Science retains the highest spot for India (14th), followed by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (27th).

The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee scaled 21 places to 35th due to industry income (knowledge transfer) and improvements in research (volume, income and reputation).

The IIT Indore (61st) and the JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (joint 64th) are the highest new entrants for India this year.

Climbing to the 87th position, the Savitribai Phule Pune University stood alongside the National Autonomous University of Mexico, with a rise in its research score. There was also a significant rise to its citations (research influence) score, organisers of the ranking said.

Mainland China with 72 institutions remains the most represented country in the annual listing, claiming 4 of the table’s top 5 positions.

