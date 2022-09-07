21K School launches World Campus for global students

Online schooling platform, 21K School has announced the launch of a new global school, 21K School World Campus designed for students in Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The school aims to get quality education in the world’s most remote parts with the help of International Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) and Pearson Edexcel qualifications.

According to the official statement, the 21K School World Campus would be operating in all time zones covering 205 countries and 1.5 billion school going students. The school will be open to learners from all over the world and will offer a variety of subjects that cater to each learner’s unique needs. With this new venture, 21K School is looking to expand its reach and provide quality education to as many people as possible.

“We have set ourselves an ambitious goal to serve 1 million learners in the next 5 years. We are re-imagining and building our future as we speak,” Santhosh, co-founder and CEO, 21K School, said.

The statement mentioned that 21K School provides students with more time, varied subject choices, futuristic courses and career readiness, to ensure students are more future ready. Their vision is to create an enriching learning environment for all the K12 learners, irrespective of their geographical location. Further, the institute aims to make 16 years of schooling of children meaningful and joyful.

“We believe that every child deserves an equal opportunity at success, regardless of where they live or what their socio-economic status is. We are creating this new innovative approach to educating people around the globe by providing them with quality live classes conducted through our proprietary technology delivered by native-English speaking teachers,” Yeshwanth Raj Parasmal, co-founder, 21K School, said.

21K School is an academic institution that provides online learning to students. The platform was set up in 2020 and claims to have a community of over 8,000 learners from 74 countries and 500 plus facilitators.

With inputs from PTI

