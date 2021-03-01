Imarticus Learning to go on an expansion spree

Nikhil Barshikhar, founder of Imarticus

In a bid to establish a larger international footprint, Imarticus Learning, the Indian professional education firm, will be expanding its operations in Middle Eastern and North African (MENA) countries starting with Dubai, the UAE. The brand looks to expand to Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan, Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria and Ethiopia.

Imarticus Learning will be basing its headquarters and the main campus in Dubai, along with a state-of-the-art hybrid learning centre. From its vast portfolio of professional education programmes, the firm will be offering its data science prodegree, digital marketing prodegree, and PG analytics & AI initially.

In due course of time, Imarticus Learning will also be introducing programmes such as banking and wealth management, financial analysis prodegree, certificate in fintech, digital transformation and corporate leadership in the MENA market.

The company has targeted the following milestones by the end of this year:

A learning centre in Dubai;

Batch launch for B2C programmes in March;

Digital skills academy for corporate clients in April;

Launch of a learning centre in Saudi Arabia in October.

Nikhil Barshikhar, founder of Imarticus Learning, said, “We will be aggressively expanding our international footprint this year in several countries in the Middle East and North Africa region, starting with Dubai. Further to this, we will continue to collaborate with our vast network of corporate partners who have an established presence across the world to offer industry-endorsed programmes in the MENA region. Our offerings will cater to all working professionals with up to 15 years of experience, fresh graduates, and local talent without discrimination. We are looking forward to this year and we will be announcing more such developments soon.”

Imarticus Learning added that it will also be partnering with Ivy League colleges to bring their offerings to the MENA region, along with upskilling programmes for aspiring bankers.