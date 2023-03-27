2 in 3 data science professionals gained edge over peers through upskilling programmes: Emeritus India Survey

Two in every three data science professionals polled were able to gain an edge over peers as a result of participating in professional upskilling programmes, a survey report by Emeritus India claimed. The report stated that about 86% of data science professionals surveyed witnessed a positive impact on their jobs due to understanding upskilling programmes.

According to an official release, the majority of the survey respondents belonged to the fields of software and IT services, healthcare, as well as, finance and insurance. The survey claimed that the programmes were helpful in imparting data science professionals with the necessary skills to fill gaps in the knowledge of their jobs (61%), valuable tools and training that they could immediately apply to their work (63%), as well as, future-proof their careers (56%).

There is a huge gap of at least 51% between the demand and supply of data science professionals working in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and big data analytics in India, as per the ‘State of Data Science and AI Skills in India’ report 2023 published by Nasscom, the apex body for Indian IT industry.

“There isn’t any sector today that can remain untouched by data science and analytics in today’s world, while at the same time, there exists a huge gap in the number of professionals skilled in the domain. At Emeritus, we are driven to plug these skill gaps through our professional upskilling programmes,” Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus, said.

The India Impact Survey was conducted in September 2022, with learners who completed Emeritus professional education programmes through its partner schools before June 2022.