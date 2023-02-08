1M1B partners with Meta to launch Digital Nagrik

US based non- profit organisation 1M1B (One Million for One Billion) has launched the Digital Nagrik campaign led by teachers and academic advisors in partnership with Meta Platforms Inc.

According to an official release, 1M1B is the official supporter of Safer Internet Day and the campaign is part of Meta’s Digital Suraksha, a campaign that aims to build safer and inclusive internet. Under the campaign people can sign a pledge showing their commitment towards becoming a responsible digital citizen.

Furthermore, the campaign is aligned with the Digital Citizenship skills curriculum that has been introduced for grades six to eight developed by CBSE. The digital citizenship courses cover topics such as digital etiquette, cyber security, cyberbullying, information literacy, using the internet for social good, and the future of our digital world, including artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR/VR), and the metaverse.

The digital Nagrik campaign will be conducted in three phases between 2023 and 2025, over three academic years. The pledge will be taken by students, teachers, parents, principals and staff of schools across India starting from February 7.