1M1B collaborates with National Education Society for Tribal Students to provide training at EMRSs

1M1B Foundation has singed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS), to train teachers and students at the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs).

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed in the presence of the NESTS and 1M1B teams by Asit Gopal, commissioner, NESTS, and Manav Subodh, managing director, 1M1B.

The programme will skill teachers and students with Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) using AR-VR skills curriculum launched by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The programme’s objective includes providing teachers and students at Eklavya Model Residential School with training and capacity-building opportunities (EMRSes). As part of the programme being piloted in EMRSs in Rajasthan and Uttarakhand in its first phase.

NESTS in partnership with 1M1B aims to engage students of EMRSes in nation-building by enabling teachers and students to understand the world of possibilities offered by emerging technologies and become creators using Augmented reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) to build India’s Metaverse.

“1 Million for 1 Billion (1M1B), is a Not for Profit company accredited to the United Nations with special consultative status to the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and is associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications and also is a registered credible organization with NGO Darpan Portal of NITI Aayog. It is a social innovation and future skills initiative aligned to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” the ministry said.

Manav Subodh, Managing Director, 1M1B said, “In India, the metaverse and immersive technologies will create a lot of jobs in the coming future. This initiative will democratise education and skilling. We want students in tribal schools to receive the same high-quality education as those in good urban schools, preparing them for future jobs in AR, VR, and immersive technologies. No one to be left behind. This initiative will turn our teachers and students into “Atma Nirbhar” at every level, fulfilling our Prime Minister’s vision of developing “Digital India.”

