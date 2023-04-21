1M1B, ABFRL to implement Climate Change programme across 25,000 schools, colleges in India

Non-profit organisation 1M1B (One Million for One Billion) in partnership with Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL) has announced the launch and implementation of the Green Jobs and Sustainability Accelerator programme in Climate Change across 25 thousand schools and colleges in India from April 20.

According to an official statement, the programme aims to create awareness and encourage the participation of young minds in the fight against climate change. A pilot programme was conducted by 1M1B and ABFRL in January 2023 which saw participation from over 545 CBSE schools, the release added.

Starting from April 20, 2023, the programme will be scaled and will be operational in over 25,000 schools and colleges. The goal of the programme is to mobilize 1 million youth by 2030 to be valuable contributors to climate change action. “Recent research shows that if only 16% of high school students received climate change education, we could see a nearly 19 gigaton reduction of carbon dioxide by 2050. According to these estimates, harnessing the power of education could be more effective than just increasing investments in onshore wind turbines or concentrated solar power,” Manav Subodh, founder,1M1B (One Million for One Billion) and co-chair, Green Jobs and Sustainability Accelerator. said.

As a part of this initiative, ABFRL will give 20 students internships and workplace experience. The Green Jobs and Sustainability Accelerator by ABFRL and 1M1B is a seven-day programme, and students from various schools and colleges will be invited to participate. Various industry partners will engage the students to provide them with internships, workplace experience, and project opportunities in the sustainability space. The top student team will be invited to present their work at UN headquarters in New York this year at the 1M1B Activate Impact Youth Summit.

Keeping this in mind, the curriculum has been designed by 1M1B to provide students with a holistic learning experience, focusing on Climate Change Action and aiming to equip students with valuable perspectives and skills that can be applied in the workplace, enabling them to make a positive impact on the environment.

“This partnership with 1M1B (One Million for one Billion) will enable the students to understand the evolution of socioeconomics and the needs to new skills and knowledge to understand the Climate Change action,” Ashish Dikshit, managing director, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd, said.