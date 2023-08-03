17-year-old student develops and donates low-cost surveillance bots to BSF’s Punjab Frontier

After winning multiple awards at various science and innovation expos and showcasing his competency in the field of Computer Science and Robotics, Siddhant Kumar, a grade 12 student of Centre Point School (CPS), Wardhaman Nagar, Nagpur, has added another feather to his cap, the school announced. The 17-year-old has developed a remotely Controlled Surveillance Bot which works as a mobile surveillance system to monitor and locate trespassers near border areas for increased security, an official release said.

For his prowess in the subject matter, the Border Security Force’s (BSF) Punjab Frontier has acknowledged Siddhant’s efforts by accepting to use the surveillance bot for the service of the nation, as per the release. Siddhant has donated two such bots to BSF’s Punjab Frontier at their Jalandhar headquarters, the release added.

Siddhant is a tech enthusiast, who aspires to study at MIT to pursue Computer Science and Robotics and has also received a letter of appreciation for his initiative from the BSF team.

“The bot is a low-cost, lightweight mobile surveillance solution that can be programmed on-site and can be upgraded and repaired without hassle. Equipped with GPS and ultrasonic sensors, it can perform any search or reconnaissance task and record real-time videos. The bot is IoT enabled that can be controlled from anywhere in the world,” Siddhant said.