150 universities set up in last 3 years: Union Minister Satya Pal Singh

During the same period, more than 1,500 colleges were set up across the country the Minister said.

University Grants Commission (UGC) has added 150 universities in its list in the last three years, Minister of State for Human Resource Development Satya Pal Singh told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

According to the information provided, most number of universities (19) were set up in Gujarat during 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18.

The other states which established most universities were Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Rajasthan with 16, 12, 11, and 10 universities, respectively, in the last three years.

During the same period, more than 1,500 colleges were set up across the country the Minister said.

“The Colleges are established by State Government/Trust/Registered Societies and Private Management, and are included under Section 2(f) and 12(B) of UGC Act, 1956,” read his answer.