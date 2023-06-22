1,100 female students from J&K to embark on educational 'College on Wheels' journey across India.

Around 1,100 women students from different universities of Jammu and Kashmir will go on a “college on wheels”, a rail journey, to different parts of the country later this year, Umesh Rai, vice chancellor, University of Jammu, said. “This will be an educational tour and not a pleasure trip. No expenses will be charged from the students who will work on their self-chosen projects during the journey likely to take place at the end of October or early November,” Rai said.

Rai mentioned that the chairman of ISRO has also approved the university’s proposal to allow students to visit their station and accompany them to Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. He mentioned that students will be selected from various universities and colleges across Jammu and Kashmir, with priority given to girls for the initial visits. Rai explained that each group of 10 students, supervised by a mentor, will investigate the challenges faced by the local population at each location they visit. Additionally, he stated that two train carriages will be transformed into libraries, according to the statement.

“We are in talks with the Navy chief to facilitate the visit of the students to INS Vikrant in Mumbai, and Goa shipyard and docks. We have already spoken to the Director of Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, who will apprise the students about their research labs,” Manoj Sinha, chancellor University of Jammu, said.

He mentioned that regardless of the causes behind the convocation delays, their objective is to ensure regular and timely conduct of convocations. The VC also discussed several initiatives that the university has implemented, such as the establishment of a centre for skill development, innovation, incubation, and entrepreneurship. Additionally, he highlighted the creation of the Gandhian Centre for Peace and Conflict Studies, as well as a centre of excellence dedicated to the promotion of Dogri and the introduction of the Directorate of Hindi, the statement noted.

With inputs from PTI.