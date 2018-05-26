110 cases of unfair means reported this year: CBSE

As many as 110 cases of students resorting to unfair means were reported during the Class 12 Board exams this year

As many as 110 cases of students resorting to unfair means were reported during the Class 12 Board exams this year, the CBSE said today. Last year, the number stood at 119. Guwahati saw the maximum number of such cases -32, an increase from last year’s 27. It was followed by the national capital that saw 19 such cases, an increase from last year when eight such cases were reported, the Board said. Panchkula was at the third spot where 16 such cases were reported. Ajmer had reported 54 cases last year and was at the top but the number of such cases declined to eight this year. Thiruvananthapuram, which had the highest pass percentage of 97.32, saw only one such case.