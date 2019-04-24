1.17 lakh seats available under Right to Education Act this year: Gujarat govt tells HC

By: |
Ahmedabad | Published: April 24, 2019 11:36:01 PM

More than two lakh admission forms under the RTE Act have been received at over 10,000 schools and government centres have confirmed accepting 1.5 lakh of them after scrutiny, it said.

RTE Act, Right to Education Act, Gujarat, Gujarat govt, Gujarat High Court, Sandip Munjyasara, education newsThe PIL also sought framing of rules under the RTE Act so that the admission process is completed before the start of the academic year. (PTI)

The state government told the Gujarat High Court Wednesday that 1.17 lakh seats are available for admission under the Right to Education (RTE) Act for the poor and needy children in schools in the state in 2019-20. Parents have filed over two lakh forms for these seats so far, the government told a division bench of acting Chief Justice Anant Dave and Justice Biren Vaishnav.

More than two lakh admission forms under the RTE Act have been received at over 10,000 schools and government centres have confirmed accepting 1.5 lakh of them after scrutiny, it said. The government’s response came on a PIL filed by RTE activist Sandip Munjyasara, who had sought details such as the number of seats available under the act, participating schools and how many of them are run by minority institutions which are exempted from the act.

The PIL also sought framing of rules under the RTE Act so that the admission process is completed before the start of the academic year. The government said Wednesday that 1.17 lakh seats are available under the RTE Act for the academic year 2019-20, more than 76,431 seats available in 2018-19, 55,105 in 2017-18 and 46,595 in 2016-17. The court said it will hear the matter in detail Friday and directed the government to provide its reply on an affidavit.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. 1.17 lakh seats available under Right to Education Act this year: Gujarat govt tells HC
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition