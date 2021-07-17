0.05% students failed the Maharashtra Class X boards! Here’s why

(Photo: Representative image/ IE)

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced the results of Class X, Secondary School Certificate (SSC) on Friday (July 16), creating the history with 99.95 (highest pass percentage recorded in the state so far) as a pass percentage. The final results falling short of 100 percent, however, didn’t sit well with many given the assessments were taken place at the school level on the basis of school exams and homework/ assignments.

Also, it wasn’t expected that schools would not promote its students to the next class as it directly impacts the overall ranking of the school statewise. The final results showed 758 students being declared as unsuccessful in clearing the exam. Also, nine schools in the state (Maharashtra) including two in the Pune division have posted zero percent results; meaning, not a single student cleared the exam in these schools.

How was the assessment done for Class X ?

The final results for boards were based on subject wise marks (out of maximum 100 marks) scored by students (each subject) in internal written evaluation conducted during the year (30 marks), homework/internal assignments/ viva (20 marks) and final results of class IXth (50 marks).

Why did 0.5 per cent students fail this year?

Earlier it was expected that no student (registered for exam) would fail since the results will be done by the school itself. Out of 15,75,806 fresh candidates who had registered for exams, the school sent assessment reports for only 15,75,752 students; out of these, only 15,94,994 students cleared the exam.

Explaining why some students may have failed the exam, Harishchandra Gaikwad, President, Pune district Headmasters Association said that in many cases school couldn’t contact the students for the entire year as many of them were migrating to other places along with their parents in the search of new job/ employment. Many students don’t have a single home assignment sheet to show leave alone taking school exams, Gaikwad added. How could they (students) be awarded marks when they were not present in the first place. That is why those students may have failed boards. I have been receiving calls from principals saying that they had entered students’ passing data but the final result still shows that some students have failed in their respective schools. There could be some problem in data entry as well since schools were doing it for the first time. Some may have even forgotten to click on the ‘Confirm’ button to finalise data,” he added.