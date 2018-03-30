You think urban living is costly? Well, rural India is not cheap either; here’s proof in one graph

The gap between rural and urban CPI inflation has narrowed in the last few months. (Image: Reuters)

There is a general understanding that urban living is way costlier than rural one or one in smaller cities and towns, and while it might be true on many levels, the recent data show that rural India is catching up with urban India in terms of inflation. The gap between rural and urban CPI inflation has narrowed in the last few months, a graph by World Bank showed.

Even as both rural and urban inflation have remained range bound or low, the gap between the two has narrowed in

recent months, the World Bank said in its half-yearly India Development Report. The reason for the narrowing gap is that rural inflation fell but at a lower rate than previous years.

“Rural inflation based on CPI (rural) decreased to 3.4% during the first ten months of 2017-18 compared to 5.0% in 2016-17 and higher levels in the previous two years,” the World Bank said.

(Graph: World Bank)

The Urban inflation based on CPI (urban), on the other hand, also declined to 3.4%t during the first ten months of 2017-18 compared to an average of 4.0% in 2016-17. It is also noteworthy that while urban inflation is generally lower and less volatile than rural inflation, rural inflation is driven to a large extent by food items. “Convergence between the two series is primarily driven by a decline in food price inflation,” the World Bank said.

CPI Inflation after touching a 13-month-high last November due to damaged crops after unseasonal rain began falling. Ahead of Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, CPI Inflation at 4.88% could make the central bank less hawkish.