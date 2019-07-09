Yogi follows in footsteps of PM Modi, sets $1 trillion target for UP in next three years; key things

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trillion target applies to states, district administrations and also to institutions, Yogi Adityanath said.

Even as Narendra Modi government aims to propel the country to $5-trillion economy within the next few years, Uttar Pradesh plans to follow in the footsteps of centre as it sets $1-trillion target for itself in the next three years, The Indian Express reported. Since every fifth citizen of the country resides in the state, it’s significant for it to achieve the milestone so as to make the national target possible, he added. Without specifying the contours of the plan, Yogi Adityanath, who has just two-and-a-half more years left in his term, said that the state could achieve the target as it has the resources, which if properly used hold the capacity to feed the entire world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s $1 trillion target applies to states, district administrations and also to institutions, he added. “He has said that in the coming years, what can we do to make the economy of India a $5 trillion dollar economy. This pledge of Prime Minister is to bring smiles to the faces of 130 crore people of this country and to turn India into an economic superpower,” the national daily reported him as saying. The country needs to be ready to reach more milestones by 2022, he also said.

The maiden union budget presented under re-elected Narendra Modi government stressed upon the aspiration of India to become $5 trillion economy by 2024. In the past few months, Prime Minister Modi has repeatedly talked about the aim of the government to soon make India $5 trillion economy.

Even as the government aims to soon achieve the ambitious target, the $5-trillion goal requires policy measures that will help the economy tide over its ongoing banking crisis, surging unemployment rates, and a muted global environment.