Yogi Adityanath’s UP govt provides 51 lakh jobs under MGNREGA; tops race against job crisis

Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has become a front-runner in the race to fight job crisis amid coronavirus pandemic. The UP government has given employment to 51 lakh workers under MGNREGA and under the rural job guarantee scheme, the state government is likely to employ over 10 lakh more workers by next week, PTI reported citing an official. The employment figures were provided to UP CM Yogi Adityanatah in a high-level meeting to review the COVID situation in the state. UP government is also laying unparalleled focus to provide employment to women by linking them to the Rural Livelihood Mission.

Yogi Adityanath said that his government will prepare an action plan to provide social and economic security to workers, for which, skill mapping of labourers has already been done. Further, to arrest crimes against women and dalits, the CM asked officials to take prompt action.

Last month, UP CM Adityanath had said that the state government will provide social security and insurance to labourers and no state can take manpower from UP without the government’s permission. He had added that he received a list of 11 lakh migrant workers and labourers from bodies such as India Industries Association and FICCI and they have assured to absorb a huge labour force into the industry. Calling manpower as a big strength, UP CM Yogi Adityanath had said that the state government is extensively going for skill mapping which will also lead to skill-building of such workers, adding to their potential to earn.

Meanwhile, as the centre and state governments tweaked labour laws, aiming at increasing opportunities for job seekers and businesses, various state governments have come up with initiatives to protect the interest of workers. However, Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has appeared to be the front-runner, compared to other states. The UP government is also putting sincere efforts to bring foreign investments in the state, which may further strengthen the state’s employment landscape. The UP government has proposed to provide several facilities to giant corporations of the US, including FedEx, UPS, Cisco, Adobe, Lockheed Martin, Honeywell, Boston Scientific, and others if they shift factories and bases from China to the state of Uttar Pradesh.