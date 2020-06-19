Yogi Adityanath tells officials: Simplify rules for ease of doing business, attracting investment in UP

Adityanath said there is a competition going on in the country for attracting investment.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed officials to make all-out efforts to simplify the existing rules to ensure ease of doing business in the state and attract investment.

The chief minister also asked the infrastructure and industrial development commissioner (IIDC) to conduct a survey in industrial units for providing employment to workers, an official release issued here said.

Adityanath said there is a competition going on in the country for attracting investment. To ensure that maximum investment comes to Uttar Pradesh, there is a need to simplify rules.

He asked the officials to simplify the existing rules to ensure ease of doing business in the state and attract more and more investment.

Those interested in self-employment should be helped in getting loans from banks, he added.

Adityanath said there are immense employment opportunities in the departments of industry, MSME, rural development, panchayati raj, agriculture and irrigation.

Citing an example of Banda district where people revived a river through their labour and in turn generated employment, he said such people need to be encouraged.

The chief minister also directed the officials to continue their efforts to increase the number of coronavirus testing laboratories across districts.

Level 2 testing labs should be set up in all medical colleges and divisional hospitals by the end of June, he said.

Uttar Pradesh has so far recorded 16,594 coronavirus cases. The state recorded the biggest single-day spike of 809 cases on Friday.