Yogi Adityanath ropes in industry to provide 7.5 lakh jobs; UP moves to solve migrant labour woes

With the unemployment crisis for migrant workers looming large, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has moved to address the labour woes by roping in industries to provide for as many as 7.5 lakh jobs in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The state government has said it will sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Industries Association (IIA) and National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO). While NAREDCO will be able to provide employment to 2-5 lakh people in the real estate sector, the MoU with IIA will create jobs for about 5 lakh migrant workers in different MSME units, The Indian Express reported.

The Yogi Adityanath-led UP state has seen an inflow of a sizable migrant population, which is now returning. UP has so far received about 25 lakh people till Wednesday, the government said, after the central government imposed a nationwide lockdown to keep coronavirus outbreak in check.

On Wednesday, the state said that the MoU with these two agencies will help it in identifying places which have high job demand, and it will also help in categorizing the workers. Further, these agencies will also ensure that the workers get a short term training or apprenticeship to skill them, a government spokesperson said. The government also looks to provide apprenticeship remuneration to the workers.

The UP government’s move comes soon after NAREDCO had sought the state government to provide assistance to the sector by helping stalled projects. Earlier this week, NAREDCO had written to the government that it will be able to offer jobs to migrant workers after some state intervention.

In the wake of the migrants returning to the state, the UP government had announced to set up a commission on Sunday to help these migrant workers get a job. The commission will also supervise skill-mapping of workers. According to the government’s database, majority of these workers were employed in real estate. Others were furniture technicians, building decorators, home decorators (12,633), drivers (10,000), and IT and electronic technicians. Most of these labours have returned to Siddharthnagar district in east Uttar Pradesh.