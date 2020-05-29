Yogi Adityanath announces jobs for 11 lakh migrant workers, labourers; UP govt inks pact with industry

In a mission to give every hand a work and every household employment, the UP government has assured an overall improvement in the policies and rules regarding workers and said that the improvement will take place quickly.

Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government is set to give jobs to 11 lakh migrant workers in an unprecedented move. Yogi Adityanath said that he has received a list of 11 lakh migrant workers and labourers from bodies such as India Industries Association and FICCI and they have assured to absorb a huge labour force into the industry. Calling manpower as a big strength, UP CM Yogi Adityanath added that the move will help the workers in regaining their financial stability and living standard. He further added that the state government is extensively going for skill mapping which will also lead to the skill building of such workers, adding to their potential to earn. Skill mapping for 18 lakh workers has been already done.

In a mission to give every hand a work and every household employment, the UP government has assured an overall improvement in the policies and rules regarding workers and said that the improvement will take place quickly. In an address today, Yogi Adityanath said that Uttar Pradesh is walking on a path of growth and the migrant workers have a huge role in making a new UP.

The state government has also announced Rs 1,000 compensation for the migrant workers and labourers who are quarantined and said the same amount will be disbursed to 30 lakh migrant labourers. It added that compensation of Rs 1,000 has already been given 33 lakh manufacturing labourers so far.

Meanwhile, UP CM Yogi Adityanath added that 57,000 MSMEs have taken advantage of loan mela from the FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement of Rs 3 lakh crore government-backed guaranteed loans to MSMEs. He further added that the state government has set up nearly 1 lakh medical teams for screening migrant workers and labourers for their social security. Recently, the UP CM had slammed the states that misbehaved and did not provide adequate facilities to the migrant workers. He has also assured to provide proper facilities for UP’s migrant workers to return to their home state.