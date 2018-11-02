‘Wrath of Markets?’ DEA secy SC Garg’s tweet pokes RBI after Viral speech

By: | Updated: November 2, 2018 4:26 PM

G20 meeting, subhash chandra garg, rising oil prices ,finance ministry, GPFI process, global economy, New Development BankDEA Secretary S C Garg’s tweet suggests that tensions between the government and RBI continue to simmer.

An uneasy truce between Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government and the central bank was tested two days after the administration said it respects the central bank’s autonomy. “Rupee trading at less than 73 to a dollar, Brent crude below $73 a barrel, markets up by over 4% during the week and bond yields below 7.8%. Wrath of the markets?” Subhash Garg, economic affairs secretary, said on Twitter Friday.

Garg is taking advantage of a rally in emerging Asian markets to send a riposte back at Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Viral Acharya, who last week said governments that don’t respect central bank independence “will sooner or later incur the wrath of financial markets, ignite economic fire, and come to rue the day they undermined an important regulatory institution.”

The tweet suggests that tensions continue to simmer, with the government pushing the RBI to provide more liquidity to troubled non-bank finance companies, and part with more of its reserves to fund the nation’s fiscal deficit. The rupee fell Wednesday morning when it was reported that officials sent letters to the central bank, citing special powers which if invoked, could lead to the government directing RBI to do its bidding.

“The market is hoping that the rife has been amicably settled,” said Lakshmi Iyer, chief investment officer of debt at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co. in Mumbai. “But if it shows some signs of resurfacing, there can be uncertainty.” Indian markets haven’t been taking a lot of positive news in stride lately, she said. That sentiment seems to be turning with the rupee headed for a weekly gain and bonds posting their first monthly gain in October in three.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. ‘Wrath of Markets?’ DEA secy SC Garg’s tweet pokes RBI after Viral speech
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition