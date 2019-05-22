World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list

By: |
Published: May 22, 2019 4:29:28 PM

Bengaluru will top these cities in terms of GDP in 2035 and will touch $283 billion by that year.

india, india economy, pakistan, china, us, india us ties, pakistan china tiesAll the world?s ten fastest growing cities belong to India. 

The top 10 fastest growing economies in the world will be from India, a report published by Oxford Economics state. These are — Surat, Agra, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Tiruppur, Rajkot, Tiruchirapalli, Chennai and Vijayawada, in a descending growth rate order that they are expected to achieve by 2035. Taking the yearly growth into account, the report predicts that Bengaluru will top these cities in terms of GDP in 2035. Bengaluru will touch $283 billion by that year. According to the Oxford Economics report, the fastest growing cities will be the growth drivers of the global economy and that Indian cities dominate the list, it is a sign of a shift in economic power from the West to the East, CNBC TV-18 said.

Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh’s commercial capital, Vijayawada features on the 10th spot in the list and is expected to grow at a rate of 8.16% between 2018-35, according to The Oxford Economics report. Vijayawada is also set to touch down $21.3 billion by 2035, from the current $5.6 billion.

Bengaluru

The software industry hub of India is all poised to become the city with the highest GDP in India at $283.3 billion.

Chennai

Capital of Tamil Nadu, the city is a hub of auto, information technology, and healthcare sectors. Chennai is expected to witness a growth rate of 8.17% and its GDP will increase to $136 billion, up from $36 billion.

Tiruchirapalli

A city of southern state Tamil Nadu, Tiruchirapalli has many companies that deal in fabrication and engineering equipment. The city is expected to realize a GDP of $19 billion while its 2018 GDP stands at $4.9 billion.

Rajkot

The Gujarat city is expected to reach a GDP of $26.7 billion.

Surat

The Gujarat city is ranked number 1 on The Oxford Economics list with a growth rate of over 9%. It is also expected to touch down $126.8 billion figure by 2035.

Tiruppur

The knit city of India will be growing at a rate of 8.36%. It ranks sixth on the list.

Nagpur

This Maharashtra city famous for orange production is set for a GDP increase of $48.6 billion by 2035.

Hyderabad

With a whopping expected GDP of $201 billion by 2035, Hyderabad may be one of the leading growth drivers not only in India but also the globe.

Agra

The Taj Mahal city of Uttar Pradesh is ranked second on the list. It is projected to achieve a growth rate of 8.58% in the coming years.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

In gold we trust: India's household gold reserves valued at over 40% of GDP
In gold we trust: India's household gold reserves valued at over 40% of GDP
Renewable energy: Target likely to be missed by 55 GW
Renewable energy: Target likely to be missed by 55 GW
There will be no winners in US-China trade war
There will be no winners in US-China trade war
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition