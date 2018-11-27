World’s highest power project completed in Tibet by China; see stunning pictures

The power lines are situated at the altitudes 5,300 meters above sea-level in China’s Himalayan region. (Image: State Grid Qinghai Electric Power Company)

China has completed its ambitious power project in Tibet, which is the world’s highest. The power lines, situated at the altitudes 5,300 meters above sea-level in China’s Himalayan region, has been put into operation in the southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region last week, local media reported.

According to Xinhua news agency, construction of on the power project started in the region in April 2017. The project, at a cost of $2.35 billion, including construction or upgrade of 16 110-kv substations and transmission lines. The total length of the power line is 2,738 km.

“Construction here is extremely complicated, due to the fragile eco-system. The complex terrain and changeable weather leave us only six months’ construction period a year,” Wang Shuxiang, an official with the project was quoted as saying by Xinhua in April last year.

As Tibet witnessed rising power consumption in recent years, hitting more than 4.1 billion kilowatts, China began working on the project, which will benefit over 1,00,000 people.

The project will provide power supply facilities to railway services between Lhasa, the regional capital, and Nyingchi.