  • MORE MARKET STATS

World sees India as a trustworthy and promising partner: PM Modi at IIT 2020 Global Summit

By: |
December 4, 2020 11:00 PM

PM Modi said in these testing times of COVID-19, India has got record investment and much of this investment has come in the technology sector.

PM Modi said his government is fully committed to the principle of “reform, perform and transform. (Photo source: IE)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said even in the testing times of COVID-19 India got record investment and asserted that the world sees the country as a trustworthy and promising partner.

Delivering the keynote address at the IIT 2020 Global Summit, Modi said his government is fully committed to the principle of “reform, perform and transform”.

Related News

“There is no sector left out from our reforms. Agriculture, atomic energy, defence, education, healthcare, infrastructure, finance, banking, taxation, the list goes on. We have brought path-breaking reforms in the labour sector, assimilating 44 Union labour laws into just four codes. Our corporate tax rate is one of the lowest in the world,” he said.

Modi said in these testing times of COVID-19, India has got record investment and much of this investment has come in the technology sector.

“Clearly, the world sees India as a trustworthy and promising partner,” he said.

India is witnessing a sea change in the way it works, the prime minister said. “Things we thought could never happen are being delivered at great speed,” he said.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. World sees India as a trustworthy and promising partner PM Modi at IIT 2020 Global Summit
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Not just pent up demand that is reviving economy: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
2Nirmala Sitharaman urges DRI, customs to ensure every economic offender is taken to task
3Farm reforms not done in a jiffy: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman