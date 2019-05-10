World food prices rise in April, cereal output seen rising: FAO

By: |
Published: May 10, 2019 1:24:56 AM

Food and Agriculture Organization’s food price index, which measures monthly changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy products, meat and sugar, averaged 170.1 points last month against an upwardly revised 167.5 points in March.

FAO’s food price index, which measures monthly changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy products, meat and sugar, averaged 170.1 points last month against an upwardly revised 167.5 points in March.

World food prices rose some 1.5% in April, with a jump in dairy and meat prices helping offset a fall in cereal quotations, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) also issued its first forecast for global cereal production this year, seeing a record output for 2019 following a decline in 2018.

FAO’s food price index, which measures monthly changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy products, meat and sugar, averaged 170.1 points last month against an upwardly revised 167.5 points in March.

The March figure was previously given as 167.0. The index in April was at its highest level since last June, but still some 2.3% below its level of one year ago.

The FAO dairy price index jumped 5.2% from March’s value, its fourth successive monthly rise, driven by strong import demand for butter, whole milk powder and cheese.

The meat price index rose 3.0% month-on-month, pushed higher in part by a rise in pig meat quotations following a surge in import demand in Asia, notably China, where the rapid spread of African Swine Fever has impacted the local market.

The sugar and vegetable oil indices also rose, but the cereal index fell 2.8% last month — its fourth consecutive decline, with wheat leading the way down as prospects for a strong 2019 production hit prices.

FAO said the cereals index in general was pressured by “large export availabilities and slowing trade”. In its first forecast for 2019, FAO predicted world cereal production would come in at a record 2.722 billion tonnes this year, up 2.7% on 2018 levels, when output declined.

“Among the major cereals, wheat, maize and barley would account for most of the rise in cereal production, with projected year-on-year increases of 5.0%, 2.3% and 5.4%, respectively,” FAO said.

Global rice production was seen largely stable. FAO said global food consumption of cereals was set to rise by at least 1.1% this year, due to the growing world population, with world cereal utilisation seen rising 1.5% in 2019/20.

This meant that world cereal stocks are likely to be drawn down by 0.7% to 847 million tonne — the lowest volume since 2015/16.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. World food prices rise in April, cereal output seen rising: FAO
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition