World Food Day: How Modi government is building supportive ecosystem for ‘Agripreneurs’

World Food Day is a day dedicated to tackling global hunger and the theme this time is: ‘Our actions are our future – A zero hunger world by 2030 is possible’.

October 16, 2018
Monsoon plays spoilsport: Agriculture growth seen falling to half despite Modi's push for doubling income, MSP The government is “ensuring strong linkage between agriculture and entrepreneurship will ensure this”, government said in a statement.

As agriculture in India is observing a fundamental shift in terms of technology, the government is ensuring skills required in the agri-entrepreneurship (Agripreneurs) reaches every nook and corner of the country, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan, said today. As modern technology is changing traditional agricultural practices, the government is “ensuring strong linkage between agriculture and entrepreneurship will ensure this”, government said in a statement.

“Unleashing Potentials in Agriculture for Young Entrepreneurs (UPAYA)” was the theme of the conclave and it was organised by ICAR to bring together entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, scientists, farmers, technology developers to create desired awareness and help build a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem, particularly in the Agriculture sector, the government said.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Radha Mohan Singh said: “the Indian Council of Agricultural Research takes action to remove  the suffering from hunger and ensure food security and a nutritious diet for all. The focus of the Government of India is that food is a basic need and fundamental human right. Zero hunger could save the lives of 301 million a year, and can help build a safer, more prosperous world for everyone.”

