World Environment Day 2018: Why beating plastic pollution should be on top priority for Modi government

Plastic has been one of the top most concerns of environmental bodies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will address an event marking the World Environment Day 2018. India is the host nation for the 43rd edition of the global event whose theme for this year is ‘beat plastic pollution’. Plastic pollution has become a major issue in India and all across the world in the past few decades. According to a new global survey by Ipsos, 87% Indians said that they are concerned about the effects of non-recyclable waste on the environment, which includes plastic packaging, plastic bags and other disposable objects that cannot be recycled.

“Non-Recyclable waste is wreaking havoc on the environment and awareness building campaigns have sensitized Indians to its adverse impact. On the other hand, Air Pollution has reached alarming proportions in some of the Indian metros leading to respiratory problems. Likewise, due to climate change, we are witnessing drought, floods and even landslides; and while, overpopulation is putting a huge strain on our resources, these issues will need tackling and it should start with decongesting our cities and adopting green fuels,” said Parijat Chakraborty, Executive Director, Ipsos Public.

In his latest ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that India being named the official host of the World Environment Day celebrations was a recognition of the country’s growing leadership in tackling climate change issues. Modi had also urged people to shun plastic to protect the environment.

Dangers of plastic pollution

Plastic has been one of the top most concerns of environmental bodies this year as it is polluting water bodies, harming marine life and posing threat to human life. A large part of the plastic waste product comes from plastic for daily use. About one-third of it is not disposed off properly and ends up clogging drains and choking the environment. Plastic can persist in the environment for nearly a thousand years before it fully disintegrates and keeping this in mind.