World Economic Forum summit to debate growth with climate focus

Published: June 4, 2020 9:06:58 AM

This innovative summit will be a very different annual meeting, reflecting the spirit of the Great Reset.

world economic forum, wef, world economic forum 2021, economic growth, climate change, sustainable economic growthWe simply can’t waste more time, said Prince Charles.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) will have a unique twin summit in January 2021 with the theme ‘The Great Reset’ to bring together global leaders from the government, business and civil society from around the world to discuss how to evolve an economic model with climate change at the heart of it.

“We only have one planet and we know that climate change could be the next global disaster with even more dramatic consequences for humankind. We have to decarbonise the economy in the short window still remaining and bring our thinking and behaviour once more into harmony with nature,” said Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum.

“If there is one critical leasson to learn from this crisis, it is that we need to put nature at the heart of how we operate. We simply can’t waste more time,” said Charles, the prince of Wales.

