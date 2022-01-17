World Economic Forum: India’s growth in next 25 years will be clean, green, sustainable and reliable, says PM Modi

He also said India is fighting another COVID-19 wave with full alertness and caution while also maintaining economic growth.

Asserting that India is making its policies today while focussing on requirements for not just the present but also for the next 25 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said this period of growth would be ‘green and clean’ as well as ‘sustainable and reliable’.

In a special address at the World Economic Forum’s online Davos Agenda 2022 summit, Modi said India has set goals of high growth as well as saturation of welfare and wellness for the next 25 years.

Modi said India is focused on reforms in the right direction and the global economic experts have praised India’s decisions.

“We will fulfil all the expectations that the entire world has from us,” he said.