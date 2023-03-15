The Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of India (GOI), on Wednesday, celebrated World Consumer Rights Day, 2023. The day is observed to promote the basic rights of all consumers, demanding that those rights are protected and respected.

For consumers, E-commerce has steadily emerged as one of the most preferred mediums of shopping. However, there has also been a rise in the number of e-commerce grievances reported by customers on the National Consumer Helpline (NCH). As a result of this, technologically, NCH is being strengthened to make sure that it not only receives more complaints but also redresses common consumer grievances of replacement, refunds and deficiency in service speedily.

How NCH works?

At the pre-litigation level, NCH works as an alternate dispute redressal mechanism. Here, by calling 1915, consumers can easily register their grievances. Consumers can also register their complaints through the mobile app.

When is NCH accessible?

NCH is available 24*7 and in over 17 languages including recently added Kashmiri, Maithili, and Santhali languages. It is available through the NCH app, email, call, and SMS.

About E-Daakhil Portal



The E-Daakhil Portal has been set to facilitate the online filing of consumer complaints. It provides a speedy, hassle-free, and inexpensive facility to conveniently approach the relevant consumer forum. Hence, to file their grievance, consumers need not travel and be physically present. All formats for application, review, appeal, etc. will be digitized for bringing speedy and hassle-free redressal of consumer complaints.

The theme of World Consumer Rights Day, 2023



“Empowering consumers through clean energy transitions” is the theme this year.

Why is World consumer day celebrated?



Every year on March 15 World Consumer Rights Day is celebrated. This day was inspired by a speech John F. Kennedy (ex USA President) gave on consumer rights on 15 March 1962. He spoke at the US Congress. Later, Anwar Fazal, a worker for Consumers International, proposed this day as World Consumer Rights Day.