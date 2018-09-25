World Bank will offer new initiative on Indus Treaty dispute, says Pakistan’s Shah Mahmood Qureshi

World Bank will offer new initiative on Indus Treaty dispute (Reuters)

The World Bank would soon approach India and Pakistan with a fresh initiative to resolve the Indus Water Treaty dispute, its President Jim Yong Kim has told Islamabad’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, according to a statement from Pakistan’s UN Mission.

It said that Qureshi met Jim at the UN on Monday and complained to him about India’s Kishan Ganga and Ratle projects asserting that they were violations of the 1960 treaty.

Under the provisions of the Indus Water Treaty 1960, waters of the eastern rivers – Sutlej, Beas and Ravi – had been allocated to India and the western rivers – the Indus, Jhelum and Chenab – to Pakistan, except for certain non-consumptive uses for India.