​​ ​
  3. World Bank to commit $ 1 bn in Narendra Modi’s clean India programme

World Bank to commit $ 1 bn in Narendra Modi’s clean India programme

World Bank today said it will commit USD 1 billion in the government's Swachh Bharat (Clean India) campaign.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: January 20, 2015 10:17 PM
narendra modi, narendra modi news, swachh bharat abhiyan

On October 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the country’s biggest-ever cleanliness drive. The mission is expected to cost over Rs 62,000 crore. (Reuters)

World Bank today said it will commit USD 1 billion in the Narendra Modi government’s Swachh Bharat (Clean India) campaign.

World Bank’s country director in India Onno Ruhl said the World Bank is considering considerable large sums of financing for that.
“The government has asked us at the highest level to prepare this with speed. So, we have teams here working flat out day and night to support.

“Given the fact that we haven’t fully completed our discussion, I wouldn’t want to commit to an amount. However it will be no less than USD 1 billion. So, it is a significant amount,” he told private news channel CNBC-TV18.

He said the World Bank is working with the government on this specific programme where it would support the programme in the low income states in India.

He further said the World Bank would try to use its money to help make the government’s programme “really result focus”.

On October 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the country’s biggest-ever cleanliness drive. The mission is expected to cost over Rs 62,000 crore.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Tags: Narendra ModiSwachh Bharat AbhiyanWorld Bank
  1. S
    S.Gonesh
    Jan 20, 2015 at 11:58 pm
    The government has ask the World Bank istance for swasch Bharat program. This financial debt will make India poorer. This could have been prevented by charging rich persons with a higher taxrate equal to the costs of cleaning and by raising a Seva Sena for this purpose. A swadeshi solution is urgent needed.
    Reply

    Go to Top