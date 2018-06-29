World Bank says climate change may increase poverty, worsen living standards in these 2 states by 2050

Around 2.8 percent decline in GDP could result for India, and depress living standards of nearly half of its population by 2050, as average annual temperatures are expected to rise by 1-2 per cent over three decades. (Reuters)

Climate change may accentuate poverty and inequality in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh resulting in a decline of over 9 percent in their living standards by 2050. This will be followed by the states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, a World Bank report said. “In India, inland states in the central, northern, and northwestern regions emerge as the most vulnerable to changes in average weather. Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh—which are predicted to have a living standards decline of more than 9 percent—are the top two hotspot states, followed by Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra. Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh are also low-income states, home to large tribal populations. Changes in average weather could therefore have important implications for poverty reduction,” the World Bank report titled ‘South Asia’s Hotspots: The Impact of Temperature and Precipitation Changes on Living Standards’ said.

GDP decline

Around 2.8 percent decline in GDP could result for India, and depress living standards of nearly half of its population by 2050, as average annual temperatures are expected to rise by 1-2 per cent over three decades, a World Bank report said. If no measures are taken, average temperatures in India are predicted to increase by 1.5-3 degrees, said the report. “Rising temperatures and changing monsoon rainfall patterns from climate change could cost India 2.8 per cent of GDP and depress the living standards of nearly half the country’s population by 2050,” the report said.

The World Bank report also said that even if preventive measures are taken along the lines of those recommended by the Paris climate change agreement of 2015, the average annual temperatures of India are likely to rise by 1-2 degrees celsius by 2050.