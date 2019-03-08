Working women take their finances in own hand

Half of the women who were surveyed have taken personal loans instead of home loans or property loans.

Need more reason to work? Survey says that over three-fourths of women who work own their financial decisions. However, more than half of those who are self-employed fall back on their partners to make the choice. Only 48% of salaried women rely on their spouses for guidance, the survey by IndiaLends said.

It has also shed some light on the women contribution towards the household income. Only 12% of women of both segments– salaried and self-employed — don’t contribute to household income.

Financial Literacy among women

Credit score is one area that women who were surveyed were abreast of. Almost all of the respondents were aware of it.

Half of the women who were surveyed have taken personal loans instead of home loans or property loans. Also, it is easier for salaried women to get personal loans compared to self-employed women. Nevertheless, self-employed women maintained a higher demand for business loan.

Also Read: Why India needs more women in the workforce? Here’s what is stopping them

What about me?

While jobs lend financial independence to women, the work-life takes a toll on the personal time as 64% of the respondents replied that they got less than five hours of ‘me time’ in a week. Most of them still were of the opinion that they maintain a balanced work-life dynamic.

Also, only 22% of these women indulge in personal care products while the majority of the earnings went to household items.

Problems ahead

While most of the working women take charge of financial decisions, they neglect their health with less than half of the women- workforce going for regular checkups.

Another survey also revealed that working women in India are under-protected as only 70 per cent have life insurance as compared to 83 per cent of their male peers, Max Life Insurance said in its study.

“The survey gives us a broad understanding of how increasing gender equality and empowerment is giving women the confidence to take charge of their lives, both personally and professionally,” said IndiaLends Founder and CEO Gaurav Chopra.