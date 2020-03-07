Working towards developing Odisha into manufacturing hub of South Asia: CM Naveen Patnaik

“Odisha is fast emerging as the manufacturing hub of eastern India, and we are working towards developing the state into a manufacturing hub of South Asia,” Patnaik said. (Twitter image/ File)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said his government is working towards developing the state into a manufacturing hub of South Asia, as he inaugurated three industrial projects and kicked off the groundbreaking ceremony of 23 other units.

The three projects, which were inaugurated by Patnaik here through video conferencing, have been set up at an investment of Rs 709 crore, while Rs 4,858.50 crore will be spent for the establishment of 23 other units, officials said. The projects will create employment for 9,168 people in the state, they said.

“Odisha is fast emerging as the manufacturing hub of eastern India, and we are working towards developing the state into a manufacturing hub of South Asia,” Patnaik said.

The chief minister said these projects will usher in the next era of industrial growth in the state. The industrial projects inaugurated by Patnaik are a solar power plant of Aditya Birla Renewable in Boudh district, a vegetable oil manufacturing unit of AKM Agro in Khurda and expansion of Jindal Stainless Ltd’s cold rolling mill in Jajpur.

The facilities for which groundbreaking ceremonies have been held are under various sectors, including power and renewable energy, metal and metal downstream, food processing and tourism, officials added.