Working on India projects worth $37 billion: USTDA

The US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) is engaged in about 200 activities in India and its portfolio has the potential to unlock $37 billion in financing in sectors including clean energy, digital connectivity and infrastructure, a senior official told reporters in New Delhi.

The USTDA is also very much interested in exploring collaboration with India in the latter’s ambitious plan to set up green hydrogen projects, said its director Enoh T Ebong, who is on a visit to India.

The agency on Wednesday partnered eight states under its Interstate Clean Energy Procurement Programme. These are Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Maharashtra.

Asked about a possible tie-up between India and the US in the green hydrogen space, Ebong said: “We are very interested in exploring collaboration in this new technology.”

Earlier this month, the government cleared the National Green Hydrogen Mission with an outlay of Rs 19,744 crore to develop a green hydrogen production capacity of 5 million tonne a year by 2030.