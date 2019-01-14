Womaniya on GeM! Govt initiative to enable women entrepreneurs to sell items online

By: | Published: January 14, 2019 9:43 PM

The initiative - Womaniya on GeM - seeks to develop women entrepreneurship on the margins of society to achieve gender-inclusive economic growth, it said in a statement.

The initiative would enable women entrepreneurs and women self-help groups to sell handicrafts and handloom, jute and coir products, home décor and office furnishings, directly to various government ministries, departments and institutions, it said.

The commerce ministry Monday said Government eMarketplace (GeM) has launched an initiative to enable women entrepreneurs and self-help groups to sell different products on the platform. GeM is an online platform of the ministry for procurement of goods and services by government departments, public sector units, and other agencies. The initiative – Womaniya on GeM – seeks to develop women entrepreneurship on the margins of society to achieve gender-inclusive economic growth, it said in a statement.

The initiative would enable women entrepreneurs and women self-help groups to sell handicrafts and handloom, jute and coir products, home décor and office furnishings, directly to various government ministries, departments and institutions, it said.

Also read| 17-month low Industrial growth: Positive for debt market, negative for stocks, says brokerage

“Womaniya homepage [https://gem.gov.in/womaniya] will inform procurement officers in various government ministries, departments and CPSEs about the drive to promote procurement of common use goods and services from women entrepreneurs,” it added. So far, 1,80,862 sellers and service providers are registered with the portal to sell 7,31,431 products and services.

