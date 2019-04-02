With tax receipts falling short of target, Govt’s FY19 spending seen at 97.5% of RE

With urban bodies in some states, including Tamil Nadu, failing to hold elections, the Centre did not transfer about `12,000 crore during the last financial year

With tax receipts falling short of target, the Centre might have spent about 97.5% of the FY19 Budget (revised estimate) of `24.57 lakh crore, leading to a spending compression of about `62,000 crore, sources said citing preliminary data.

The Centre’s capex would likely be about `3 lakh crore or 95% of the Budget target of `3.15 lakh crore, they added.

The spending compression were mainly due to lower spending on income support scheme for farmers, lower transfer to urban local bodies and on an average 1.5% saving from Budget allocations to various ministries, an official said.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan) scheme, the government could transfer only `6,000 crore to three crore farmers in March, against the target of `20,000 crore to about 12 crore farmers, resulting in a saving of `14,000 crore. Under the scheme, a sum of `6,000 per year would be disbursed in three equal instalments to small and marginal farmers having a cultivable land of 5 acre or less.

The Centre’s direct tax receipts are likely to fall short of the revised estimate (RE) by `35,000 crore in FY19 while shortfalls in indirect taxes would also be even higher. In this context, expenditure compression could help the Centre meet the fiscal deficit estimate of 3.4% of the gross domestic product (GDP) in FY19.