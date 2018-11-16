With rise in demand, discoms have realised benefits of power trading: Satyanarayan Goel, CEO, IEX

Power is a perishable commodity, and operating exchanges that deal with such products is always challenging.

Satyanarayan Goel, CEO, IEX, speaks to FE’s Anupam Chatterjee about the changing dynamics of electricity trade in spot power markets with the advent of renewable energy and other disruptions. He also elucidates how the government is gradually changing its perspective on spot market trade. In the wake of BSE, PTC India and ICICI Bank jointly eyeing to open a new power exchange, Goel sheds light on the new trading mechanism that IEX wants introduce for traders. Excerpts from the interview:

How has the experience of running a platform that trades such a peculiar product been?

Power is a perishable commodity, and operating exchanges that deal with such products is always challenging. Sellers and buyers always prefer exchanges where the availability of power is higher. It warrants a robust technological platform, and we have pulled that off quite successfully. We are proud to say that IEX has not received a single complain on price discovery in the last 10 years of operations. Going forward, things are seen to be getting more vibrant.

What kind of calculations go behind price discoveries in power exchanges?

Like all markets, price discoveries are based on the dynamics of demand and supply. However, we have to split the trade window for a single day into 96 blocks of 15-minutes each. Which means there are 96 price-discoveries everyday. That calls for a myriad of calculations and co-ordinations. At the same time, we also have to keep in mind the availability of transmission systems. And now, with rise in power demand, state-owned discoms have realised the benefits and have started procuring from exchanges.

What are your views on other players planning to foray in the power-exchange market?

Globally, about 40-50% of electricity arrangements are done through exchanges, compared to 5-6% in India. That leaves a scope for other exchanges to come up. Having said that, power exchanges should be well aware of the nuances of the sector. And being such a critical component of the economy, the nitty-gritties in power are numerous. To run an exchange, a competent team is very necessary. I think that is one of the main reasons why people have put their trust on us for so many years. More than 6,200 participants have registered with us.

What is IEX doing to adapt to the evolving nature of short term electricity trade?

We are planning to introduce new tools for power trading power in the spot market, which are expected to provide more flexibility to all the buyers and sellers. These would have a special focus on renewable energy producers. Presently, IEX allows only single bid and block bids in the day ahead market, but such tools have limitations in catering to the complex constraints of generators and demand pattern of buyers. The new tools would also allow participants to change the quantum of power being traded across time blocks.

What kind of support do you expect from the government on the policy front?

Government is gradually realising that the incumbent regulatory structure has not done much to improve the state of discoms and other related areas. But the situation is gradually changing. We can use our surplus generation capacity to trade electricity with our neighbours from IEX itself. The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission is currently charting regulations on cross border transactions. We are looking forward to that and hope that expands the exchange market. However, cross-border transmission lines have to be increased in order to have significant volumes of power transactions.