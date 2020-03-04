With India improving on ‘Ease of Doing Business’ ranking, these 5 states made their mark

From starting a business to dealing with construction permits, the government has undertaken some of the major indicator-wise reforms in recent years. (Bloomberg image)

As India rapidly climbed the ladder of Ease of Doing Business ranking in recent years, a few Indian states have shown improvement faster than the others. Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Haryana, Jharkhand, and Gujarat are the top 5 states where doing business is easiest in the country, said Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal in a reply to a question in Lok Sabha. From starting a business to dealing with construction permits, getting electricity, getting credit, paying taxes, trading across borders, enforcing contracts, resolving insolvency, the government has undertaken some of the major indicator-wise reforms in recent years.

In order to help the states grow more, the government has also prepared the State Reforms Action Plan (SRAP) that requires states and UTs to have a single-window system across various departments with features such as allowing online submission of application without the need to submit physical copies of the application; eliminating physical touch-point for document submission and verification; allowing applicant to track status of application online, etc.

While West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu are the states that are achievers in the states’ ease of doing business list, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, and Bihar are fastest movers. Goa, Punjab, and Kerala, among other states, are in the list of aspirers.

Meanwhile, 19 States have designed an information wizard providing information for all approvals, licenses, registrations timelines, a procedure to establish business/industrial unit and 29 states/ UTs have notified a list of white category industries exempted from taking pollution clearances, according to Lok Sabha documents. In the latest Doing Business Report (DBR), 2020 released by the World Bank on 24 October 2019, India stands at 63rd position out of 190 countries. Since 2014, India’s rank has gone up from 142 to 63 in 2019.