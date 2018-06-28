With corruption on top of mind, Indians believe nation is in right direction, says survey

The study shows that the top three issues that bother Indians are financial and political corruption (47%), crime and violence (43%) and unemployment (29%).

With “corruption” at the top of all worries among the Indian population, a reverse trend has been observed in India as compared to other major nations when it comes to believing that their country is on the right track, a recent survey has shown. Among the respondents polled in the 28 countries by the Ipsos global “What Worries the World” study, while 58% respondents feel that their country is on the wrong track, India has shown an opposite trend with 60% Indians being optimistic that the country is moving in the right direction.

The study said that though there is a 6% slide over previous month, it nevertheless bucks the global trend. Notably, at least 92% Chinese feel that China is moving in the right direction, followed by Saudi Arabia (76%) and South Korea (74%). India is placed fourth in the pecking order. “India is a promising emerging market. And being a democracy, the government is under the public scrutiny and is accountable to them. And this validates their efforts,” said Parijat Chakraborty, Executive Director, Ipsos Public Affairs.

The study shows that the top three issues that bother Indians are financial and political corruption (47%), crime and violence (43%) and unemployment (29%). Interestingly, the top three issues that the world worries about are financial/ political corruption, unemployment and poverty/ social inequality. “Corruption is a global issue, but a bigger one in India. Efforts have not really paid off much yet as we get unpleasant surprises of newer corruption cases every now and then,” said Chakraborty.

“Likewise, crime and violence have become an intrinsic part of our lives and worry four in ten Indians. Government will need to further tighten its stranglehold on law and order, and of course look at more employment generation opportunities to address, the third top worry,” Parijat Chakraborty added.

“What Worries the World” is a monthly online survey of adults aged under 65 across 28 countries. The survey was conducted via the Ipsos Online Panel system. Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos is an independent market research company controlled and managed by research professionals.