With bubbling AI and IT start-ups India gets invited as a guest country to EMBDATA event in Colombia

By: |
Published: June 4, 2019 8:10:57 PM

For the first time, India will be the guest country at a major event related to Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Big Data in the South American nation Colombia later this month.

India has created top-notch information technology (IT) services based on innovation and quality.

For the first time, India will be the guest country at a major event related to Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Big Data in the South American nation Colombia later this month. The Big Data World Encounter & Artificial Intelligence (EMBDATA) event led by the Private Sector is the leading meeting in Latin America in Big Data, Artificial Intelligence and Innovation where around 1000 experts and new professionals in the science of data will converge in Bogota. This year the two countries are celebrating 60 years of relations.

“The purpose for inviting India as the guest country at a two-day event starting June 19, in Bogota, is to expand the existing footprint of the IT companies and break new grounds,” a top Indian diplomat told Financial Express Online.

According to the diplomat, “Several speakers from India have confirmed their participation including TCS, Tech Mahindra, and Wipro, etc. Colombia looks at India to harness ITES and prepare for the next generation of technologies such as AI, Industry 4.0, Innovation, and Block Chain.”

“All Indian IT majors have a presence in the country and business is growing. They have earned a good name and employ thousands of Colombians in Bogota and Medellin,” the diplomat added.

Why India as a guest country?

India has created top-notch information technology (IT) services based on innovation and quality. Expert Milind Kulshreshtha explains “Colombia can act as the base for Artificial Intelligence (AI) product development for US targeted products, with a competitive edge due to cheaper option available there in terms of cost of running the firms.”

The groundwork for India’s participation in this event was initiated by the Indian embassy in the South American nation last June.

“The Indian mission organized the first ever interactive session of Indian companies in Colombia and invited Federation of Colombian software companies (Fedesoft) — and its members, clients of Indian IT companies. ESC was invited too and had inked an MoU with Fedesoft,” the diplomat added.

With a great abundance of highly qualified engineers, the IT sector has gone from billing 50 million dollars to 150,000 million in less than 30 years, and currently contributes 8% of GDP and 20% of exports.

