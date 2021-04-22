Winter Crop: Mandi rates at MSP or above

Sowing rabi crop (PTI Image)

If mandi prices of most rabi crops ruled below their minimum support prices (MSPs) during March, the prices have firmed up since.

Of the five winter season crops, mandi prices of three, including wheat, hovered around MSPs, during April 1-20, while farmers fetched prices higher than MSP for the other two. Contrast this with mandi rates ruling up to 30% below MSPs in recent years.