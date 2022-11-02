Windfall tax up on diesel and jet fuel export

The government on Tuesday raised the windfall tax on export of diesel to 13 from12 per litre, and on jet fuel to Rs 5 from Rs 3.5 per litre, as refining margins increased in the last fortnight.

It, however, reduced the levy on domestically-produced crude oil to Rs 9,500 from Rs 11,000 per tonne, taking into account global crude prices moderation in the eighth fortnightly review of the one-off taxes on oil companies.

The Indian basket of crude oil price, which averaged $92.91/bbl in the first half of October, moderated to end the month with an average of $91.71/bbl.

Also read| Jyotiraditya Scindia urges states to reduce tax on jet fuel

The taxes were introduced on July 1, as the government felt that the elevated crude prices were allowing oil companies to make windfall profits, and that the exchequer must get a share of such gains.

In the previous review a fortnight ago, the Centre had raised the windfall tax on domestically-produced crude oil to Rs 11,000 from Rs 8,000 per tonne, and the levy on export of diesel to Rs 12 from Rs 5 per litre, citing a rise in global crude prices in the fortnight. It had also reintroduced a levy of Rs 3.5/litre on export of jet fuel.

Also read| Govt hikes windfall profit tax on export of diesel, ATF; raises tax on domestic crude oil

The taxes move either way, depending on crude prices and the refining spread. While private refiners Reliance Industries and Rosneft-backed Nayara Energy are the principal exporters of diesel and ATF, the windfall levy on domestic crude targets producers like state-owned ONGC and Vedanta-controlled Cairn.

On July 1, the Centre imposed special additional excise duty of Rs 23,250/tonne on crude and export taxes on petrol, diesel and ATF at Rs 6/litre, Rs 13/litre and Rs 6/litre, respectively. The tax on petrol was removed subsequently. No windfall tax is applicable on exports from special economic zones.