Will see whether interests fully being accommodated in RCEP, says PM Narendra Modi

In a statement before his departure, the prime minister said that during the visit, he will also hold bilateral meetings with a number of other world leaders present in the Thailand capital for related summit meetings.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who left for Bangkok on Saturday, said India will consider whether its concerns and interests in trade in goods, services, and investments are being fully accommodated when he attends the meeting of the RCEP there.
Modi is travelling to Bangkok to participate in the 16th ASEAN-India Summit on November 3. He will also attend the 14th East Asia Summit and the 3rd Summit meeting of nations negotiating a Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement on November 4.
In a statement before his departure, the prime minister said that during the visit, he will also hold bilateral meetings with a number of other world leaders present in the Thailand capital for related summit meetings. “The ASEAN-related summits are an integral part of our diplomatic calendar, and an important element in our Act East Policy. “Our partnership with ASEAN is built around the key pillars of connectivity, capacity-building, commerce and culture,” he said.
