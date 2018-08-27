Will India beat its spectacular 7.7% growth in April-June FY19? There’s good chance; here are top forecasts

The State Bank of India said in its research report Ecowrap that Indian economy is expected to grow by 7.7%. (Image: PTI)

It came as a surprise last quarter when India clocked a 7.7% Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth in the January-March quarter of the financial year 2017-18, in a sharp rebound from 7.1% in the previous quarter.

While the full year GDP growth rate was lowest in four years at 6.7% due to disruptions caused by the switch to the new indirect tax regime of Goods and Services Tax (GST), the fourth quarter bulldozed even government’s own forecast of 7.1% on the back of strong performance by manufacturing and construction sector, with some uptick in investments.

As India continues to stabilise against the disruptive structural reforms, analysts expect high growth in the first quarter of the financial year 2018-19 as well. The question is will it cross the 7.7% mark achieved last quarter? Here’s what top experts forecast. In fact, former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan recently said that India’s over 7% growth is what most countries would kill for.

SBI Research: 7.7%



The State Bank of India said in its research report Ecowrap that Indian economy is expected to grow by 7.7% in the first quarter as there has been a pick-up in activities forming key indicators such as cement production, the sale of vehicles, bank credit etc.

Care Ratings: 7.6%

Care Ratings forecast a GDP growth of 7.6% and GVA growth of 7.4% in the Q1-FY19. Care Ratings says that there will be an uptick in mining & quarrying, manufacturing and construction sector.

Morgan Stanley: 7.5%

Morgan Stanley expects the GDP growth of 7.5% in the April-June quarter of the current fiscal year, saying that macroeconomic indicators like inflation and current account deficit are likely to be in check and high-frequency indicators on the production side point towards pick-up.

Nomura: Flexible

Global financial services major Nomura has projected a 7.8% growth in the first half of the year, however, not giving forecast on a quarterly basis. It said that it expected India’s GDP to peak in the April-June quarter before moderating in the second half of the financial year.