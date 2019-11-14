Why women in India are not successful; these factors blocking their way

There are certain qualities that can help Indian women to ace their professional lives.

Talks about gender equality, diversity and inclusion have been gaining ground across the world but many women all across the world still suffer from gender issues. While not many are enrolled in formal employment, those who do manage to make it there struggle to get ahead in their careers due to many reasons. “Indian women largely either don’t work or are in the informal sector, where they get a short shrift. Lack of financial independence is the biggest stumbling block in their progress,” Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India & Operations Director, Ipsos APEC (Asia Pacific excluding China), said.

However, there are certain qualities that can help Indian women to ace their professional lives. Qualification, confidence, intelligence, hard work, never give up attitude and being brave are the top six factors that can contribute to women’s success, a recent survey by Ipsos said on Thursday. Indian women are not different from their global counterparts as the same factors also work for females across the world.

What’s not working?

In India, gender equality seems like a distant dream with several factors plaguing Indian women from achieving gender equality. This includes lacking financial independence, lack of education, too few women in positions of political power, and police not taking Violence Against Women (VAW) seriously. On employers’ part, not promoting women to senior positions and not helping women to balance work and responsibilities are also among the top reasons for women to lose out on lifelong careers.

However, this is not the end of women’s woes. According to Ipsos, 16% of employers do not have knowledge about issues faced by the women workforce. About 15% of employers surveyed also don’t address gender pay gap. “For global women, factors inhibiting their growth largely are to do with work policies: Employers not addressing the gender pay gap is cited as the top global factor hindering progress of women. Others being, employers not helping women to balance work and care responsibilities, employers not promoting women to senior positions etc,” Ipsos said.