Why short-term RBI rates can come down further

Today’s policy is in line with expectations as the central bank cut the rates and also maintained its stance at neutral. They have put focus on growth and the need to support growth and also to keep a vigil on risk factors. So, I think it was a very pragmatic and constructive policy.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may go for two rates cuts in the current financial year, says Mahendra Kumar Jajoo, head of fixed income at Mirae Asset Global Investments (India). In an interview with FE, he says investors should look at short-term bond funds as the long-term rates are likely to

inch up.

Excerpts:

After the RBI policy, what is your outlook on the debt markets?

RBI is focusing on growth because inflation is already low, so it has cut rates on two consecutive occasions. It has now said that it will be on the side of fixed income market and cutting rates.

Short-term rates have come down and going forward, I think it can come down further as RBI will continue to inject liquidity. But at the same time, there is now risk of El Nino and higher oil prices and also huge supply of bonds in the current financial year (`7 lakh crore of government borrowing). So, short-term rate will likely come down, but long-term rates will be stuck in a range and may even move up if supplies continue without any major support from the central bank by way of open market operations (OMOs).

Where do you think the benchmark bond yield would settle and what are the keys risks at this point of time?

Right now, the 10-year yield is around 7.35%. Because of the supply pressure, going forward, it may move to 7.50-7.75%. I don’t think it would shoot up much and remain range-bound in the next few months.

In such a situation, where do you see interest rates moving?

The repo rates have already come down to 6% and during the current financial year, we may see two more rate cuts. So, the repo rate can go down to 5.50% by the end of this financial year. Having said that, there are two concerns —higher oil prices and El Nino —but right now they don’t look damaging. In the next policy, there may be a pause as RBI will have to wait to get clarity on the monsoon and election results.

What should investors do at this point of time?

Investors should look at AAA-rated corporate bond portfolio as long-term rates are likely to pick up. Corporate bond spreads are very attractive and investors should look at short-term bond funds in the current market scenario.