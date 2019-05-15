Why NITI Aayog wants centre, states to use AI to solve health, education agriculture problems

By: |
Published: May 15, 2019 7:17:42 PM

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in his Budget speech for 2018-19 had entrusted Niti Aayog with the responsibility to develop the National Programme for AI.

In June 2018, Niti Aayog released the National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence which is aimed at positioning India as a trailblazer for emerging economies.

Government thinktank Niti Aayog has asked central ministries and states to identify key projects where artificial intelligence could be adopted to resolve problems in areas like health, education and agriculture.

According to Niti Aayog’s estimates, artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to add USD 15.7 trillion to the global GDP by 2030, making it the biggest commercial opportunity in today’s fast changing economy.

For India, according to the Aayog, an incremental USD 957 billion could be added to the GDP by 2035 by adopting AI, boosting India’s annual growth by 1.3 percentage points by 2035.

“I write to request you to identify key projects where AI can be developed to solve problems affecting the health sector that you wish to drive forward,” NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said in a letter to the states and central ministries.

“Niti Aayog has a team that works on the AI programme and I would like to extend all help in providing necessary support, connecting to the concerned stakeholders and any other matter that may be required,” Kant stated.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in his Budget speech for 2018-19 had entrusted Niti Aayog with the responsibility to develop the National Programme for AI.

In June 2018, Niti Aayog released the National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence which is aimed at positioning India as a trailblazer for emerging economies.

The strategy strives to leverage AI for economic growth, social development and inclusive growth.

It identified five sectors for a more focused government involvement to promote the adoption of AI.

The focus sectors are healthcare, agriculture, education, smart cities and infrastructure and smartmobility and transportation.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Why NITI Aayog wants centre, states to use AI to solve health, education agriculture problems
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition