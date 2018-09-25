​​​
  3. NPAs: Whopping Rs 1.08 lakh crore debt recovery expected in FY19 from IBC and non-IBC route, says FM Jaitley

NPAs: Whopping Rs 1.08 lakh crore debt recovery expected in FY19 from IBC and non-IBC route, says FM Jaitley

The Narendra Modi government on Tuesday said that the debt recovery in the financial year 2018-19 is expected to be Rs 1.08 lakh crore from both Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and non-IBC route.

By: | Updated: September 25, 2018 6:54 PM
Whopping Rs 1.08 lakh crore debt recovery expected in FY19 from IBC and non-IBC route Whopping Rs 1.08 lakh crore debt recovery expected in FY19 from IBC and non-IBC route (Image: PIB)

The Narendra Modi government on Tuesday said that the debt recovery in the financial year 2018-19 is expected to be Rs 1.08 lakh crore from both Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and non-IBC route. Addressing a press conference after the annual review meeting of the Public Sector Banks (PSBs), Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that the country is on the right track for overcoming the “legacy issue” of the non-performing assets (NPAs).

The finance minister reiterated that many defaulters are paying up their dues in order to escape the IBC process and losing control over their companies. Arun Jaitley said that as recoveries picked in last few months, it resulted in some PSBs posting profit.

Details awaited…

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top