Wholesale inflation slips, but vegetable prices rise in April; will RBI cut rates?

By: |
Published: May 14, 2019 1:07:50 PM

wpi inflation Wholesale price-based inflation stood down at 3.07 per cent last month as against 3.18 in March.

Even as retail inflation picked up, wholesale inflation slipped in April on cheaper fuel and manufactured items official data  showed Tuesday. Wholesale price-based inflation stood down at 3.07 per cent last month as against 3.18 in March, even as the prices of food items remained higher. Analysts in the CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the WPI inflation to be at 2.85 per cent. With steep rise recorded in the prices of vegetables, the food inflation hardened in April, the data showed.  Vegetables inflation was recorded at 40.65 per cent last month, as against 28.13 per cent in March. On Monday, Consumer price-based inflation or CPI Retail surged marginally to 2.92 per cent in April on account of rise in food prices. The retail inflation was recorded at 2.86 per cent in the last month and 4.58 per cent in April 2018, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) revealed.

Inflation in eggs, meat and fish rose to 6.94 per cent from 5.86 per cent in the last month. Similarly, inflation in onion stood at (-) 3.43 per cent as against (-) 31.34 per cent in the last month. Inflation in ‘fuel and power’ category eased to 3.84 per cent, from 5.41 per cent in March. The inflation in manufactured items too eased at 1.72 per cent in April, compared to 2.16 per cent in March, the data showed.

Also read: April retail inflation climbs to 6 month high of 2.92% as food prices rise again

The next monetary policy committee meeting headed by RBI Governor Sjaktikanta Das is scheduled for early June. it would be the second monetary policy review for FY20. Last month, the RBI which mainly considers retail inflation had slashed rates by 25 basis points. Since vegetable inflation had turned positive and may rise the summer months, a wait and watch approach is more likely by the MPC, CARE Ratings said in its report on rise in retail inflation released on Monday.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

WPI Inflation
  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Wholesale inflation slips, but vegetable prices rise in April; will RBI cut rates?
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition